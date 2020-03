SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance in identifying an individual who used a fraudulent prescription.

On February 9, 2020, the suspect pictured went to Walgreen’s Pharmacy, located at 806 Nissan Drive in Smyrna. The suspect used a fraudulent prescription to obtain narcotics.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect is asked to contact Detective Christopher Rowlett with the Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5147 or christopher.rowlett@townofsmyrna.org.

