Due to the declaration of a state of emergency for the State of Tennessee that was issued by Governor Lee, the declaration of a national emergency that was issued by President Trump and out of an abundance of caution, the City of La Vergne is taking precautions to help keep its citizens safe due to the recent positive diagnosis of COVID-19 in Rutherford County. The following scheduling changes will be made:

The La Vergne Senior Center will be closed until further notice. City staff will be deep cleaning the center in the interim to ensure the center is clean and safe when the center does reopen.

The La Vergne Public Library will be canceling all extracurricular classes and programs. The library will remain open during their normal business hours.

City court has been suspended and will not meet for the next two weeks (March 18 and 25).

Also, the following meetings will be canceled until further notice:

Greenway Advisory Committee

Historical Preservation Advisory Committee

Local Emergency Planning Committee

Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee

Senior Citizens Advisory Committee

If you have any questions or concerns, please direct them to your primary care physician for discussion. If you need more information about the COVID-19 virus, you can contact the CDC at 1-877-587-2945 or the Health Department at 615-741-7241.