Smyrna Mexican Restaurant Scores 71 in Latest Health Inspection

Mi Camino Real in Smyrna was temporarily closed during a routine health inspection on November 4, 2025, after receiving a score of 71. The establishment was shut down at 11:46 AM due to an imminent health hazard related to plumbing failures and improper sanitation procedures.

Violations Found

The inspection identified 12 total violations with 0 violations corrected during the inspection. The establishment was closed at 11:46 AM due to an imminent health hazard caused by plumbing issues. Violations included improper three-compartment sink setup, lack of hand washing supplies, unlabeled chemical containers, improper food storage, dirty equipment, missing sanitizer test strips, improper glove usage by employees, and various facility maintenance issues including cracked floors and dirty vent covers.

Critical Violations

The inspection revealed several critical violations that led to immediate closure. The person in charge lacked managerial control due to multiple priority violations. Management was unaware of employee health reporting responsibilities. The hand sink adjacent to the three-compartment sink had no soap or paper towels. The three-compartment sink was improperly set up for washing and rinsing only, without sanitizing capability. When the dishwasher was tested, a broken drain pipe caused water to spill onto the floor. An attempt to drain the three-compartment sink resulted in a clogged drain overflowing water across the floor. An employee was observed touching a trash can with gloves while handling raw beef without changing gloves before resuming food preparation. Open buckets of tomato purée were stored directly on the floor.

