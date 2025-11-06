Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 6, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
43

These are the lowest food health scores for October 30 to November 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Mi Camino Real711890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine11/04/2025
The Fish House711626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine10/31/2025
Krystal Restaurants LLC761858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine11/03/2025
Two Brothers Pizzeria79291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine11/04/2025
Newks802615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Rock-N-Roll Sushi833053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Bar Louie852615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Paris Paguette862615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine11/03/2025
China Garden892480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine11/03/2025
Chago's Mexican Restaurant89579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/30/2025
Burger King #21362931763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine10/30/2025
Crumbl Cookies942839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up10/30/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR