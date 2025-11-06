Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 6, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for October 30 to November 6, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Mi Camino Real 71 1890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 11/04/2025 The Fish House 71 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 10/31/2025 Krystal Restaurants LLC 76 1858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 11/03/2025 Two Brothers Pizzeria 79 291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 11/04/2025 Newks 80 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Rock-N-Roll Sushi 83 3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Bar Louie 85 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 11/05/2025 Paris Paguette 86 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 11/03/2025 China Garden 89 2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 11/03/2025 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 89 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025 Burger King #21362 93 1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 10/30/2025 Crumbl Cookies 94 2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 10/30/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

