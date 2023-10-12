Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Home Sweet Home Band Concerts

Saturday, October 14, 11 AM, 2 PM

Stones River National Battlefield

3501 Old Nashville Highway Murfreesboro, TN

Celebrate Arts in the Parks with talented local musicians as they share songs that entertained and stirred emotions in soldiers and civilians during the Civil War. There will be two 45-minute concerts near the visitor center. Before and after each concert, park rangers and volunteers will fire five cannons and explore the role of Union artillery in the Battle of Stones River and other engagements throughout the Western Theater.

Learn more here