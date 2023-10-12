Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening in Rutherford County!
119th Annual Heritage Celebration Festival
Saturday, October 14, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Bradley Academy Museum & Cultural Arts Center
415 S, Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN
Bring your family and friends to the 19th Annual Heritage Celebration! There will be an open house day of fun conversations & activities for all ages. Free admission to the museum. Vendors, food trucks, performances and kids activities.
2Home Sweet Home Band Concerts
Saturday, October 14, 11 AM, 2 PM
Stones River National Battlefield
3501 Old Nashville Highway Murfreesboro, TN
Celebrate Arts in the Parks with talented local musicians as they share songs that entertained and stirred emotions in soldiers and civilians during the Civil War. There will be two 45-minute concerts near the visitor center. Before and after each concert, park rangers and volunteers will fire five cannons and explore the role of Union artillery in the Battle of Stones River and other engagements throughout the Western Theater.
32023 Clue Party
Saturday, October 14, 6 PM
Oaklands Mansion
900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Immerse yourself in the classic mystery board game, Clue, like never before! Volunteers will play the characters and you, the guests will be the detectives. Follow the evidence, interview characters and use your powers of deduction to determine WHO, WHERE and with WHAT. Winners will be eligible for a cash prize of $250! There will also be a costume contest.
4Martin’s Home & Garden Fall Fest
Saturday, October 14, 11 AM – 5 PM
Martin’s Home & Garden
1020 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for the ultimate fall festival experience at Martin’s Home & Garden! With food trucks, live music, games, and amazing local vendors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
5Pumpkin Spice Craft Fair
Saturday, October 14, 8 AM – 3 PM
Almaville Volunteer Fire Rescue Department
911 One Mile Ln Smyrna, TN
Want to support the Almaville Fire while having some family fun? Head down to the station and meeting the fire crew and enjoy crafts, gifts and yummy food.