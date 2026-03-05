Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Restaurant Week in Murfreesboro
March 2 – March 8
Throughout Murfreesboro
Main Street Murfreesboro is celebrating Restaurant Week with Restaurant Week Bingo, a fun way to dine, explore, and support local restaurants. Participants can grab a bingo card and visit different spots around the city while discovering new flavors and favorite local eateries. Complete five tiles in a row during the week for a chance to win prizes, including gift cards to Jefferson’s Restaurant, Five on Black, Get Hooked on Nutrition, Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, Bart’s Kitchen and Bakery, and 19 Cocktails and Small Plates. Grab you card here
2A Night At The Museum: Featuring Wine, Whiskey & Ale
Saturday, March 7, 5:30–8:30 PM
Discovery Center at Murfree Spring
502 Southeast Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy an evening of wine, whiskey, and ale tastings while exploring the Discovery Center in a unique after-hours setting. Guests can sample wines and spirits donated by Stones River Total Beverage, enjoy tastings from local brewers, and experience the museum’s hands-on exhibits with a grown-up twist. The event will also feature local food trucks, a sophisticated scavenger hunt, silent disco, and interactive surprises. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. This is a 21+ event, and proceeds support the museum’s mission to provide children with access to safe and inspiring play experiences. Learn more here
3Tuck Everlasting – Teen Company Community Series
Friday, March 6, 7:30–10:00 PM
Center for the Arts
110 W College Street, Murfreesboro, TN
The Center for the Arts Teen Company presents Tuck Everlasting, the story of 10-year-old Winnie Foster who runs away from her strict home in 1880 and discovers the Tuck family, who found a magical spring that grants eternal life. Winnie promises to keep their secret, but a mysterious stranger in a yellow suit arrives with plans to steal the immortal water. As the story unfolds, Winnie must decide whether to drink from the spring and live forever or choose a natural life filled with growth and change. Find tickets here
4Spring Market at Victory House
Friday, March 6–Saturday, March 7, 10:00 AM–5:00 PM (Saturday 10:00 AM–4:00 PM)
The Market at Victory House
313 Enon Springs Road East, Smyrna, TN
Hop over for a Spring Market featuring spring and Easter décor, stylish clothing, must-have accessories, sweet treats, and more. Saturday will also feature special vendors including natural skincare and home products from Safe & Sound Soap Co., clay jewelry from Known. Clay Designs, and JBloom Designs jewelry and permanent jewelry. Celebrate the season with a fresh spring reset while shopping local vendors.
5Poplar Hill Elementary Inaugural Car Show
Saturday, March 7, 9:00 AM–2:30 PM
Poplar Hill Elementary School
5100 Baker Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Poplar Hill Elementary invites families and the community to its first-ever Car Show. The event is free to attend, with car entries at $20 per vehicle. Guests can enjoy amazing cars, food from local trucks including TN Craft Butcher, Mac’s Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonades, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of Middle, Fatty Matty’s Mobile Pizza & Catering, and The Dough Boyz, and a day full of family-friendly fun and community connection.
