Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Tuck Everlasting – Teen Company Community Series

Friday, March 6, 7:30–10:00 PM

Center for the Arts

110 W College Street, Murfreesboro, TN

The Center for the Arts Teen Company presents Tuck Everlasting, the story of 10-year-old Winnie Foster who runs away from her strict home in 1880 and discovers the Tuck family, who found a magical spring that grants eternal life. Winnie promises to keep their secret, but a mysterious stranger in a yellow suit arrives with plans to steal the immortal water. As the story unfolds, Winnie must decide whether to drink from the spring and live forever or choose a natural life filled with growth and change. Find tickets here