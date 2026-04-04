Don’t Miss the Drive-In Laser Light Show in Lebanon

Get ready, Middle Tennessee — the Drive-In Laser Light Show is rolling into the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon (945 E Baddour Pkwy) on April 10th and 11th, 2026, and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

This isn’t a movie. This isn’t a concert. It’s a full-scale, sky-filling laser experience set to the biggest hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and today’s top Country and Pop artists — complete with giant-screen visuals and crisp, concert-quality sound broadcast straight to your FM radio.

The format is pure tailgate-style fun. Pull in with your crew, pop the trunk, and turn your car into your own private party — or grab a spot up front and let the light show take over the sky.

Two shows run each night: the 7:30 PM show features current and classic Pop and Country hits, while the 9:30 PM Classic Rock Laser Show brings rock anthems from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Best of all? It’s just $35 per carload — pack it full, same price. Perfect for date nights, family outings, or a friends’ night out.

This is a one-weekend-only traveling show. Grab your tickets now at freshtix.com/events/lsl before they sell out.

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