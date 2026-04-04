Opry Mills Debuts New Shops, Eats and Tennessee’s First Indoor Slide Park, with More Coming This Spring

Opry Mills is embracing the spring season with a curated blend of global fashion, locally-owned dining, and high-energy entertainment. From the arrival of iconic Parisian designer labels to Tennessee’s first-ever indoor slide park, the center continues to evolve into a destination where shoppers can find world-class style, dining, and entertainment all under one roof.

Please see below for more details on the latest brands joining the Opry Mills lineup:

Now Open

AJ’s Restaurant: This locally-owned concept brings an elevated, contemporary American menu to Opry Mills. With its upscale-casual atmosphere and a patio designed for the warmer spring temperatures, AJ’s Restaurant offers the perfect sophisticated retreat to refuel after a day of shopping.

Slick City Action Park (First in Tennessee): Built for speed, thrills and fun for all-ages, Slick City Action Park is a unique indoor slide park where kids can dunk, dodge and defy gravity all day long. From birthdays to team outings and other group events, this entertainment park is a perfect getaway to release energy and create memories.

Royal Diamonds (First in Nashville): As experts in the diamond industry for over 35 years, Royal Diamonds designs beautiful cuts, settings and styles across rings, necklaces, earrings and more.

Fit2 Run (First in Tennessee): This running superstore boasts footwear, apparel and accessories from shopper favorite brands including asics, HOKA, Nike and Free People Movement.

Boot Barn: Now in its expanded space, Boot Barn features an even larger collection of cowboy boots, hats, western wear, work boots and accessories! Shoppers can also customize and shape their cowboy hats at the dedicated hat bar.

Coming Soon

Karl Lagerfeld (Opening April): The iconic Parisian brand will bring its signature men’s and women’s apparel to Opry Mills. The store, located near Entry 1, will feature designer tops, outerwear, and the brand’s world-renowned leather goods and accessories.

OFFLINE by Aerie (Opening May): Located near the Food Court, this activewear brand offers high-quality leggings, sports bras, tops, workout dresses, skirts and more that are made for movement. Made with the softest, luxe fabrics, OFFLINE offers pieces made with sustainable fabrics which support causes we care about.

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