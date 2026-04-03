4/3/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 83°F in Rutherford County, Light Breeze

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is at a warm 83.3°F under clear skies, with a brisk wind blowing at 13.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s conditions reached a high of 83.7°F with winds peaking at 14.5 mph. The chance of rainfall remained low at 4%, and no rainfall was recorded. The skies were predominantly overcast throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 70.5°F. Winds will ease slightly, reaching up to 11.1 mph, while the likelihood of rain remains minimal at just 1%. The sky is forecasted to be clear, continuing the trend from the afternoon.
Residents of Rutherford County can anticipate a calm evening with stable weather conditions, appropriate for outdoor activities or overnight plans.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|84°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|58°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|62°F
|45°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|63°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|55°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|66°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|45°F
|Overcast
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