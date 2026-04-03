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Home Weather 4/3/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 83°F in Rutherford County, Light Breeze

4/3/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 83°F in Rutherford County, Light Breeze

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is at a warm 83.3°F under clear skies, with a brisk wind blowing at 13.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s conditions reached a high of 83.7°F with winds peaking at 14.5 mph. The chance of rainfall remained low at 4%, and no rainfall was recorded. The skies were predominantly overcast throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 70.5°F. Winds will ease slightly, reaching up to 11.1 mph, while the likelihood of rain remains minimal at just 1%. The sky is forecasted to be clear, continuing the trend from the afternoon.

Residents of Rutherford County can anticipate a calm evening with stable weather conditions, appropriate for outdoor activities or overnight plans.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
69°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
7:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 84°F 69°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 58°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 62°F 45°F Rain: moderate
Monday 63°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 55°F 39°F Overcast
Wednesday 66°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 45°F Overcast

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