4/3/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 83°F in Rutherford County, Light Breeze

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is at a warm 83.3°F under clear skies, with a brisk wind blowing at 13.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s conditions reached a high of 83.7°F with winds peaking at 14.5 mph. The chance of rainfall remained low at 4%, and no rainfall was recorded. The skies were predominantly overcast throughout the day. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 70.5°F. Winds will ease slightly, reaching up to 11.1 mph, while the likelihood of rain remains minimal at just 1%. The sky is forecasted to be clear, continuing the trend from the afternoon.

Residents of Rutherford County can anticipate a calm evening with stable weather conditions, appropriate for outdoor activities or overnight plans.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 69°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 7:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 84°F 69°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 58°F Rain: heavy Sunday 62°F 45°F Rain: moderate Monday 63°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 55°F 39°F Overcast Wednesday 66°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 45°F Overcast

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