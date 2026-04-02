Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!

Easter Bunny Celebration

Saturday, April 4, 11:00 AM–1:00 PM

Stones River Town Centre

1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Hop into spring with a free, family-friendly Easter Bunny Celebration at Stones River Town Centre. Enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, a live magic show, Easter crafts, giveaways, music, and more. The event takes place in Center Court alongside the Easter Bunny Photo Experience, giving families the chance to capture special holiday memories.

Easter Bunny Bash

Saturday, April 4, 1:00–3:00 PM

LC Murfreesboro (Field off Remenham Ln & Orwell St.)

1206 Robert Rose Drive, Murfreesboro, TN

Celebrate spring with an afternoon of family fun at the Easter Bunny Bash. The event kicks off with an Easter egg hunt, with times for infants through age 3 at 1:00 PM and kids ages 4 and up at 1:10 PM. Guests can then enjoy dessert trucks, a vendor market, games, and activities for all ages. Featured vendors include The Goat, Pro Entertainment, The Black Box Ice Cream Truck, The Sweet Cloud Cart, The Rusty Lemon, 416 Clay Studio, The Barkery at Julia’s, and Codie’s Cookies.

Tennessee Tulip Festival

Now Through April 15, Times Vary

Lucky Ladd Farms

4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN 37060

Experience the Tennessee Tulip Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms, the largest tulip farm festival in the Southeast, featuring vibrant tulip fields, food, shopping, live music on select dates, and family-friendly activities. Peak bloom is expected March 11–March 22, though availability may vary, and tulip picking is available for an additional cost. This weekend, guests can also enjoy a special Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, featuring a VIP breakfast buffet, a personal meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny, and a special gift for children ages 2–12. After breakfast, families can explore the farm, visit the animal barnyard, and take part in Easter egg hunts and other springtime activities included with admission. Learn more here

Boro Art Crawl

Friday, April 3, 5:00 PM

Downtown Murfreesboro

225 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Experience the creative energy of downtown Murfreesboro at the Boro Art Crawl, a free community event that brings together local artists, businesses, and art lovers. Visitors can stroll the Square and explore shops, galleries, and pop-up locations featuring original artwork, including paintings, photography, and handcrafted goods. Many locations offer live demonstrations, special exhibits, and interactive experiences, creating a lively atmosphere for all ages while supporting the local arts community. Learn more here

Grilled Cheese And Moon Beams

Friday, April 3, 5:30–7:30 PM

Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day with an evening hike and campfire experience. Participants will take a scenic hike to the Barfield Park campground to enjoy grilled cheese and refreshments by the fire, followed by an optional night hike exploring nature after dark. Learn more here

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