Middle Tennessee’s 85th Annual Strawberry Festival Is Coming This May

One of Middle Tennessee’s most beloved springtime traditions is gearing up for another year, as the 85th Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival is set to take place on May 8th and 9th. This year’s theme is “Berry Proud to be an American.”

The two-day celebration kicks off Friday, May 8th with the Strawberry Jam Concert & Fireworks. Food vendors and live music will get underway at 5 p.m., with Nashville Yacht Club headlining the evening before fireworks light up the sky at 8:30 p.m.

The festival’s main event takes place Saturday, May 9th, featuring more than 250 vendors, multiple music stages, a kids’ area, and a magic stage. The day wraps up with a parade at 4 p.m.

Best of all, admission is free and free parking and shuttle service will be available for attendees.

Schedule:

Friday, May 8th

Strawberry Jam Concert & Fireworks (no admission fee)

E. Market Street in Portland

Food Vendors, Live Music & Classic Car Cruise-in begin at 5pm

5pm – Live music begins & food vendors open

5pm – Winner of Portland Songwriters Competition

6:00pm – Nashville Yacht Club on the Main Stage

8:30pm – Fireworks

FREE parking & shuttle from 4:30-9:30pm

Park at Portland High School (600 College Street)

Shuttle service ends at 9:30pm

*Bring a chair or rent one for $5 while supplies last*

5pm-Close Strawberry Carnival (Richland Park 321 Portland Blvd.)

Saturday, May 9th

85th Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival ” Berry Proud to be An American”

7-11am – Portland Rotary Pancake Breakfast at First Baptist Portland Gym

8am – Strawberry Stride 5K Walk/Run at Portland High School

9am-4pm – 250+ Vendors in 6 different vendor areas (look for the strawberry items!)

9am-4pm – KidTown USA (all day play for $5 – located beside the Moye-Green house)

9am-4pm- Visit Moye-Green House 117 N. Russell St.

10am-2pm Visit Cold Springs School 303 Portland Blvd.

10am-4pm – Live Music on Main Stage & Acoustic Stage

10am-3pm – Live Music on the front porch of the Moye-Green House

10am-3:30pm – Where are you From Booth & Souvenirs

10am – Strawberry Farmers (while supplies last) – located on Highway 109 near Market Street intersection

11am-4pm – Robocars Demonstration – located near Section C and McGlothlin Street

11am-4pm AmirrorCAN Men Demonstration- Located near Section C and McGlothlin Street

11am – Magic Show on the N. Russell stage

1pm – Bingo at the N. Russell Hospitality Suite

1pm – Magic Show on the N. Russell stage

3pm – Magic Show on the N. Russell stage

4pm – Parade – Theme is “Berry Proud to be An American”

FREE parking & shuttle from 10am-6:30pm

There will be no shuttle service during the parade which begins at 4pm

Last shuttle will run at 6:30pm

Parking & Shuttle location:

Generation Church (960 Highway 52 in Portland)

Portland High School (600 College Street)

1pm-Close Strawberry Carnival (Richland Park 321 Portland Blvd. Portland, TN)

For more information, visit www.MiddleTNStrawberryFestival.com.

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