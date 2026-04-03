Country Music Hall of Fame Spotlights Backup Singing Star Wendy Moten

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will feature vocalist Wendy Moten in an upcoming program for its in-depth interview series, Nashville Cats. Moten is one of three 2026 honorees chosen by the museum. The series spotlights renowned musicians and session singers who have played important roles in support of artists in either the recording studio or on concert tours. The program will take place Saturday, May 16, at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater.

The interview will be moderated by museum writer-editor Jon Freeman and will be illustrated with rare photos, film and recordings. After the program, Moten will sign commemorative Hatch Show Print posters.

Nashville Cats is included with museum admission and free to museum members. Seating is limited, and a program ticket is required for admittance. Tickets for the Moten program on sale here.

Moten is the second artist to be honored this year as part of the museum’s Nashville Cats series. Jerry Douglas was featured on March 7, and the final program will feature John Jorgenson on Aug. 8.

Moten’s voice has been both a steady support and the star of the show at different points in her career. The Memphis native grew up singing in church and attended Overton High School, where she sang in the school’s famed competition choir, led by Lulah Hedgeman. A professional singer by 16, signed with EMI to release her self-titled debut album in 1992. Her singles “Come in Out of the Rain” and “So Close to Love” charted in the United States and the United Kingdom. Moten continued work as a backup singer, first with Spanish star Julio Iglesias for 15 years, then for Faith Hill, Martina McBride and Country Music Hall of Fame member-elect Tim McGraw. In recent years, she has served as a featured singer on Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill’s tours. In studio sessions, Moten has lent her voice to recordings by a diverse group of artists, including Country Music Hall of Fame member Garth Brooks, Buddy Guy, Thomas Rhett, Joss Stone, Carrie Underwood, and many others. In the early 2020s, she took a risk and tried out for the NBC singing competition “The Voice,” on which she was chosen to be part of coach Blake Shelton’s team and finished the season as the runner-up.

The museum’s Nashville Cats series began in 2006 by honoring Don Helms and Country Music Hall of Fame members Harold Bradley and Charlie McCoy. Since its inception nearly 20 years ago, the interview series has showcased stories and songs from 56 highly regarded musicians and session singers.

Click for More Events

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email