Nashville Ballet Announces Premiere of Sherlock

Nashville Ballet will present the Tennessee premiere of Sherlock May 1-3 at theTennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater as part of its annual contemporary Attitude series, featuring three distinct productions, to close the company’s 2025–26 Ruby Season. The program also features the world premiere of Lumina by Maria A. Konrad and Wake the Neighbors by Tony Award–nominated choreographer Donald Byrd, offering audiences a dynamic evening of three contemporary ballets that blend theatrical storytelling, powerful music and striking visual design.

Inspired by the legendary detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock brings the iconic character to life through choreography and theatrical staging. Choreographer Penny Saunders returns to the company with this premiere, which explores the brilliant and enigmatic mind of the world’s most famous detective. Blending contemporary, jazz and classical ballet styles, the production combines cinematic storytelling with moments of theatrical humor.

“Attitude is where we push boundaries and showcase the extraordinary versatility of our dancers,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet. “With Sherlock leading the program alongside a work by Donald Byrd and a new world premiere by Maria A. Konrad, audiences will experience contemporary ballet that is theatrical and engaging.”

The evening opens with Wake the Neighbors by Tony Award–nominated choreographer Donald Byrd. Set to a powerful score by Kris Bowers, the virtuosic solo begins in near silence, with the dancer’s movements creating the only sound in the theater before the score erupts and drives the performance forward. The work demands exceptional musical precision and physical control, unfolding into a riveting display of rhythm, intensity and athletic artistry.

Audiences will then enjoy the World Premiere of Lumina by renowned choreographer Maria A. Konrad. Inspired by Adele Bloch-Bauer, the iconic subject immortalized in Gustav Klimt’s celebrated portrait, the ballet explores themes of artistic inspiration, influence, and legacy. Through luminous movement and evocative staging, Lumina reflects the creative energy that surrounded Bloch-Bauer’s famed salons, translating that atmosphere of artistic exchange into contemporary choreography.

The culmination of the evening will be the presentation of Sherlock, featuring original costumes, noir-inspired lighting and production design, and incorporating vintage 1940s radio broadcasts from The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes. This performance, which anchors the program, was co-produced by Nashville Ballet along with Grand Rapids Ballet and Ballet Idaho.

Across the three works, Nashville Ballet’s company artists bring distinct physical and dramatic qualities to each piece, highlighting the ensemble’s range and versatility.

The Attitude series highlights Nashville Ballet’s repertoire beyond the classical stage, featuring innovative choreography and new works that explore storytelling through modern ballet. Together, these three works reflect the breadth and versatility of the company’s programming.

For tickets or more information about Nashville Ballet, visit www.NashvilleBallet.com.

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