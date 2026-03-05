Thursday, March 5, 2026
Murfreesboro Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Old Hickory Boulevard

Murfreesboro Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Old Hickory Boulevard

Source Staff
A motorcyclist was fatally injured in Wednesday’s 1:30 p.m. collision with a pickup truck on Old Hickory Boulevard at Stone Brook Drive.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist, identified as Andrew E. Emerson, 28, of Murfreesboro, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Old Hickory Boulevard when, according to witnesses, he went around traffic by traveling on the sidewalk and then crossed over three lanes into oncoming traffic before returning to the westbound lanes where he crashed into the back of a pickup truck that was stopped at the traffic light.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was declared deceased. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck reported no injuries and showed no signs of impairment.

