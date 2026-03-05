Carolyn Danice Diggs, age 72, of Murfreesboro, passed away on March 2, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Earl Colgate and Gracie Pauline Colgate; her sister, Patricia Colgate Holt; and her brother, Michael Earl Colgate.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Brian Joe Diggs; her brother, Russell D. Colgate (Joy); her children, Cathrine “Cat” Danice Thomas (Michael); Clarence “PJ” David Hunter Jr. (Ashley); and Samantha May Knight (Dan); her cherished grandchildren, Alaina Hunter, Taylor Buttram, Kylie Hunter, Ethan Hunter, Noah Buttram, Seth Hunter, Debra Faye Knight, Brianna Colson (Will), and Chase Thomas; her great-grandchild, Crimson Thomas; and her beloved fur-babies, Bear Wolf and Molly Patricia.

Carolyn was born on September 28, 1953. She grew up with her family and three siblings in Nashville and attended Central High School. She welcomed her first child before she was able to graduate but she later earned her GED on March 9, 2006 and then her Equivalency Diploma on March 15, 2006; she and her family were exceptionally proud of this accomplishment. A devoted and hardworking woman, Carolyn spent most of her life providing for her family and ensuring her children were well cared for among many other of her devoted life obligations.

Carolyn possessed a joyful and adventurous spirit with a wide range of interests including playing guitar, singing, bowling, billiards, roller-skating, swimming, camping, fishing, and music. She embraced life fully by taking various vacations throughout her life including visiting theme parks, riding roller-coasters and other thrill rides.

Later in her life, Carolyn met Joe as her coworker, quickly their love flourished and they married. Their wedding day was one of the most joyful days of her life. With Joe, Carolyn made a warm and loving home filled with laughter and companionship. Over their nearly dozen years of marriage, Carolyn and Joe welcomed relatives and friends into their home as extended family, acting as providers and care-givers for them, including her sister Pat and Joe’s father, among others. Carolyn treasured these many years spent with Joe and their ‘fur-babies’.

In her late years of life, Carolyn enjoyed watching the evening news and staying informed of current events, she was fond of ‘David Muir’. She also loved watching game shows such as ‘The Price Is Right’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’, and she especially loved watching ‘American Idol’, which she and Joe enjoyed watching together Monday nights. But she was also a life-long fan of movies, especially classic adventure and monster movies, such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones, King-Kong, Godzilla, Jurassic Park/World movies, etc.

Carolyn loved people deeply, she would give time and provide resources to anyone in need. She knew and loved the Lord Jesus, often reading her Bible and singing praise music as she “piddled” around the house. Carolyn well lived the example of Jesus, sacrificing self for others with great loving devotion to her family and friends; she will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held at LifePoint Church (D Entrance), 506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167, Sunday, March 8, 2026 from 3pm-6pm, with service starting at 4:45p. Flowers can be received at 2pm on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at LifePoint Church, D entrance. https://lifepointchurch.org

Anderson Upper Cumberland is in charge of arrangements 931-268-1550

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home, Inc..

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email