Andrew (Andy) Lee Simpkins, age 52, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on March 29, 2026. He was born on April 9, 1973, in Nashville, Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Roger Simpkins, and his Aunts, Andrea Tate and Betty Ferrell.

Andy is survived by a large and loving family, including his mother Linda Todd and her husband Phillip; brother James R. Simpkins; sister Rachel K. Simpkins and her partner James Crouch; Uncle Wayne Simpkins (Regina); Aunt Bonnie (George) Patterson, Aunt Sharon (Johnny) Reeder, Aunt Nancy (Dave) Rewitzer, Aunt Stephanie Buckner; Uncle Chris Tate, and Uncle Frank Ferrell. He is also survived by a host of cousins, nephews, and nieces; and his special forever person Melissa Williams-Butts, and her children, Monica, Brooke, and Belle. Andy also had a special bond with Belle Felts, her husband Joseph, and their children Willow and Jett; and Brooke’s son Emmett, all to whom Andy was known as their DuDa.

Andy was a dedicated employee of AAA Auto Glass, where he took pride in his work and the relationships he built over the years. He was known for his strong work ethic and reliability. He also had a great passion for fishing, finding peace and joy out on the water whenever he could.

Above all, Andy loved his family deeply. He cherished the time he spent with them and was happiest when surrounded by those he cared about most. He believed in God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, believing we are saved by Grace. He loved and found comfort in his Church, Life Lift Church in Murfreesboro.

Andy will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his hardworking nature, and the simple joys that meant so much to him.

Donations can be made in memory of Andy to his church, Life Lift Church, 4116 Florence Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, (440) 985-8887. You may also copy and paste the following link to your web browser: https://lifeliftchurch.com/contact-us

A Memorial Service for Andy will be held on at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Life Lift Church, 4116 Florence Road in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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