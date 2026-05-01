Ronald Thaxton Scott, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN was called to be home with the Lord on April 29, 2026, with his wife by his side. Son of the late James C. Scott and Wilma Jean Scott of Shelbyville, TN. Ron was a life-long educator in various counties across the state of Tennessee and most notably where he found his home as the assistant principal of Rockvale Elementary School until his retirement in 2016. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

More likely to be called “Ronnie” in his younger years, he was part of the Shelbyville Central High School graduating class of 1971. He went on to graduate college with his Bachelor’s Degree from David Lipscomb University and later with his Master’s Degree in Education from Middle Tennessee State University.

Ron devoted his life to each and every one of the parents, teachers, and students during his 20+ years as the assistant principal of Rockvale Elementary School (K-8). He was up at 4am every morning to get to the school early to prepare for the day. He was firm when needed but also gracious, fair, and understanding. “Mr. Scott” was and forever will be cherished by his former faculty, staff, and students whose lives he made a lasting impression on.

After retirement, Ron enjoyed no longer needing to wake up at 4am for work every day and celebrated by continuing to voluntarily wake up at 4am every day to make coffee for himself and his wife. He was known by many for his love of Hawaiian shirts and his great sense of humor. He loved and cared about all of his children deeply and adored being a “Papaw” to his grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 42 years, Kathy Scott; sons, Joshua Fitzgerald, Joshua Scott, and Jordan Scott; daughter, Hannah Hall (Mitch Hall); grandchildren, Isabella Fitzgerald, Noah Hall, Caroline Hall, and Jonah Hall; and sister, Jeannie Raymond.

The celebration of Ron’s life and legacy will be held on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026, from 2-4 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37133. www.woodfinchapel.com

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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