Annie Jo Frost, age 90 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday April 28, 2026, at her home. She was born in Murfreesboro in 1935 to Eva Mai McCord and Joe Frank Herrod and known as Jo to her friends and family. She attended Rockvale High School before going to business school. She worked many jobs over the years and had worked for an eye doctor and insurance agency before resigning her professional career to help run the family farm in the Barfield Crescent Community.

Mrs. Frost was preceded in death by her parents; Eva and Joe Frank Herrod; nephew, Joe Herrod Lester; sister Eva Dell Herrod.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Nathan Andrew Frost; her niece Jamie Lynn Pierce and husband Charles Lee Pierce whom she selflessly chose to love and raise as her own with patience, humor and kindness; great nephew, Nathan Charles Pierce, great niece, McKenzie Elizabeth Pierce who lovingly called her J.Jo and Granny.

Visitation will be Saturday May 9th 9:00AM until 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday May 9th 11:00AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email