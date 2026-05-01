5/1/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 69 and a Current Temp of 66; Low Tonight at 54 with Calm Winds

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM show a temperature of 65.5°F with a wind speed of 9.9 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.1°F and a low of 43°F, with a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. Looking ahead, tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 53.6°F. Winds will remain consistent, reaching up to 10.7 mph, and the likelihood of rain is expected to be 0%.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 43°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 5:52am Sunset 7:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 69°F 43°F Overcast Saturday 65°F 45°F Rain: heavy Sunday 65°F 42°F Clear sky Monday 74°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 70°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 62°F 47°F Drizzle: light

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