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Home Weather 5/1/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 69 and a Current Temp...

5/1/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 69 and a Current Temp of 66; Low Tonight at 54 with Calm Winds

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM show a temperature of 65.5°F with a wind speed of 9.9 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.1°F and a low of 43°F, with a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. Looking ahead, tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 53.6°F. Winds will remain consistent, reaching up to 10.7 mph, and the likelihood of rain is expected to be 0%.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
43°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 69°F 43°F Overcast
Saturday 65°F 45°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 65°F 42°F Clear sky
Monday 74°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 70°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 62°F 47°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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