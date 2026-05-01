5/1/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 69 and a Current Temp of 66; Low Tonight at 54 with Calm Winds

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM show a temperature of 65.5°F with a wind speed of 9.9 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.1°F and a low of 43°F, with a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. Looking ahead, tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 53.6°F. Winds will remain consistent, reaching up to 10.7 mph, and the likelihood of rain is expected to be 0%.
No official weather warnings are in effect at this time.
Today's Details
High
69°F
Low
43°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:32pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|69°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|65°F
|45°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|65°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|74°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|72°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|70°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|62°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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