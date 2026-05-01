Mr. Charles “John” Kincanon, age 53, a resident of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at St. Thomas West. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on June 10, 1972 in Lewisburg, Tennessee, John was the son of the Charles Kincanon and the late Nancy McAdams Kincanon. He proudly served his country for six years in the United States National Guard. While serving in the National Guard he obtained his LPN, shortly after he became a RN. A true servant’s heart he spent his life serving others, he was a nurse for over thirty years. Known for his adventurous nature, he was always traveling, some of his favorite memories were traveling with his daughter. A loving son, brother, uncle, and cousin, however, above all else he was a devoted father. He will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Michaela Kincanon, brother, Trent (Melody) Kincanon, nephew, Brody Kincanon, niece, Charlee Kincanon, best friends, Peter Krenzen and Andy Wheatley, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

Funeral Services Provided By Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia

609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.

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