Jason’s Deli Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Spring Menu

Jason’s Deli is marking its 50th anniversary with a spring menu launch and community initiatives, including teacher appreciation giveaways and new limited-time menu items available beginning April 1, 2026.

What New Menu Items Is Jason’s Deli Offering This Spring?

Jason’s Deli’s spring lineup features fresh, herbaceous flavors available at locations nationwide. The seasonal additions include:

Caprese and Chicken Caprese: Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, organic spinach, tomato and pesto aioli on herb focaccia, served with chips. Available through Sept. 30.

Dill Pickle Club Wrap: Grilled chicken, dill pickle chips, creamy dill spread, bacon strips, cheddar and ranch in a wheat wrap. Available through June 30.

Dill Pickle Pasta Salad: Rotini pasta tossed with dill pickles, bacon bits and cheddar in a sour cream and house-made ranch dressing. Available through June 30.

Guests can also enjoy the Dill-icious Meal Deal, which includes a half portion of the Dill Pickle Club Wrap, Dill Pickle Pasta Salad, chips and a limited-edition collectible cup, available while supplies last.

How Is Jason’s Deli Honoring Its 50-Year History?

Blake Parker, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Jason’s Deli, said the 50th year is the right time to try something new while staying true to the quality guests have counted on since 1976. The brand has long maintained a commitment to food made without artificial colors, flavors or dyes, a standard established early in its history. The spring menu reflects that philosophy while introducing bold new flavors that align with its founding values.

How Can Teachers and Educators Win a Free Catered Meal?

From April 6-17, guests can nominate a school or teacher to receive a catered breakfast or lunch for up to 100 people through Jason’s Deli’s Teacher Appreciation Giveaway. The recipient will be selected on April 20. To submit a nomination, click here.

For schools and groups planning ahead, Jason’s Deli is also offering Teacher Appreciation Week catering packages starting at $6.59 per person. Options include individual sandwich boxes or a community-style pasta party. Breakfast packages featuring assorted warm breakfast sandwiches — bacon, egg and cheese; sausage, egg and cheese; ham, egg and cheese; and egg and cheese — are priced at $40 and serve 12.

How Can You Nominate an Administrative Professional for a Gift Card?

Jason’s Deli is also recognizing workplace support staff through an Administrative Professionals Day Giveaway. From March 30 through April 13, guests can nominate a deserving colleague for a chance to win one of 20 $50 gift cards. Winners will be selected and notified by April 15. To submit a nomination, click here.

Where Can You Find Jason’s Deli Locations and Sign Up for Rewards?

Jason’s Deli partners with trusted suppliers and supports local organizations in markets across the country. To find the nearest location, learn more about the brand or sign up for Deli Dollars rewards, visit JasonsDeli.com.

More Eat & Drink News

Source: Restaurant News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email