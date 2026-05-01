Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Opening In Smyrna To Assist Storm Survivors

Residents in Rutherford County affected by recent disasters will soon have access to in-person recovery assistance through a temporary mobile disaster recovery center.

According to Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will begin opening across Tennessee on Saturday, May 2, to help survivors apply for disaster assistance and connect with recovery resources.

The local center will be located at Gregory Mill Park in Smyrna.

The site will operate on the following schedule:

• May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• May 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• May 4 through May 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The centers are designed to provide face-to-face support for those applying for FEMA Individual Assistance, checking the status of an application, resolving application issues, and accessing other recovery-related services.

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Emergency management officials encourage anyone needing assistance to visit the center during operating hours.

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