Subway Launches Fresh Value Menu With 15 Items Under $5

Subway has debuted its first-ever value menu, the Fresh Value Menu, featuring 15 items priced under $5. Available nationwide starting today at more than 18,000 locations, the menu promises freshly made, never-fried options with most items containing over 20 grams of protein. More Eat & Drink News
What Is Subway’s Fresh Value Menu?
Subway’s Fresh Value Menu is the chain’s inaugural value offering, built around three core categories: Deli Faves, Protein Pockets, and Sub of the Day. The menu is designed to deliver quality and variety at prices that undercut most fast food competitors, with items starting at $3.99.
What Are the Deli Faves?
Deli Faves are four fully customizable six-inch subs priced at $3.99, including two new additions:
- New Spicy Pepperoni: Aged pepperoni, Pepper Jack, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, creamy Sriracha
- New Ham & Salami: Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, Italian-style Provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, honey mustard
- B.L.T.: Bacon, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, mayo
- Cold Cut Combo®: Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, Bologna (all turkey-based), Italian-style Provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, mayo
What Are Subway’s Protein Pockets?
Protein Pockets are a grab-and-go option that launched earlier this year, priced at $3.99. Each wrap packs more than 20 grams of protein into a soft tortilla with hand-chopped veggies and fan-favorite sauces:
- Baja Chicken: Grilled chicken, Monterey cheddar, smoky Baja Chipotle, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, jalapeños
- Peppercorn Ranch Chicken: Grilled chicken, Monterey cheddar, zesty Peppercorn Ranch, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, pickles
- Italian Trio: Black Forest ham, aged Pepperoni, Genoa salami, Monterey cheddar, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, garlic aioli
- Turkey Ham: Oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, Monterey cheddar, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, honey mustard
What Is Subway’s Sub of the Day?
Sub of the Day features a different six-inch sub every day of the week for $4.99. Guests can add chips and a drink for $2 more. The weekly lineup is:
- Monday: Meatball Marinara
- Tuesday: Classic Tuna
- Wednesday: Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki®
- Thursday: Oven-Roasted Turkey
- Friday: Black Forest Ham
- Saturday: Italian B.M.T.®
- Sunday: Spicy Italian
Where Can You Find the Fresh Value Menu?
The Fresh Value Menu is available at Subway locations nationwide and is accessible through the Subway App or Subway.com. In-store, look for the new yellow section on the menu board. Additional deals and discounts are available through the Subway App and Subway.com.
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