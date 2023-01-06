Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Kid’s Class: They Cook for You

Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm-6:30pm

327 E State St, Murfreesboro, TN

The Curious Kitchen

Kids, come on in and show your parents or friends just how great of a chef you are! You get to invite two people to enjoy the dinner you make! This is a hands-on cooking class in which you will learn to prepare an entire meal, from scratch, including an appetizer and dessert! In this 3 hour class, the first 2 hours will be spent cooking and baking. Then, the two people you have chosen to invite will come and sit down at their own private table to enjoy the meal that you have made. You will also be doing all the plating, which means making everything look as delicious as it will taste! And serve the meals to your guests, too. As always, fun and creativity are encouraged. Ticket price includes the class and the meal for the two guests.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.