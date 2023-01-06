Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Kid’s Class: They Cook for You
Saturday, January 7, 3:30pm-6:30pm
327 E State St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Curious Kitchen
Kids, come on in and show your parents or friends just how great of a chef you are! You get to invite two people to enjoy the dinner you make! This is a hands-on cooking class in which you will learn to prepare an entire meal, from scratch, including an appetizer and dessert! In this 3 hour class, the first 2 hours will be spent cooking and baking. Then, the two people you have chosen to invite will come and sit down at their own private table to enjoy the meal that you have made. You will also be doing all the plating, which means making everything look as delicious as it will taste! And serve the meals to your guests, too. As always, fun and creativity are encouraged. Ticket price includes the class and the meal for the two guests.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Bottoms Up Brunch
Saturday, January 7, 9:30am-12:00pm
423B W Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN
Royal Massage and Yoga Lounge
Join the instructors of Royal Massage for yoga and brunch to celebrate the New Year! Start your new year off right, meeting new people and embracing life and goals you set up for yourself. This will be an unforgettable day and event. Netiya will host a beginner friendly yoga class followed by a catered brunch and mimosas. They encourage you to bring your own mat if you have one but they have mats available in the studio to borrow.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Full Moon Hike and Hot Cocoa
Friday, January 6, 4:00pm-5:30pm
401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Join rangers and other community members on a nice night hike down to the Wilderness Station campground where a fire and hot cocoa will be waiting to warm yourselves up before making the hike back out to the Wilderness Station.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
4Celestial Moon Painting
Saturday, January 7, 7:00pm-9:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
This is an adult evening class, recommended for ages 15 and up! Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get uncorked, smocked and in your seat! Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! The studio will provide cups and bottle openers, but do not have ice or eating and serving utensils, so bring them with you!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5Burn Fat & Feast Community Workout
Saturday, January 7, 8:00am-11:00am
210 Rucker Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
River Oaks Community Church
Start off the New Year on the right foot by joining community members for this fun event! There will be a live group workout led by Burn Fat & Feast Founder, Sarah Thomas followed by a mini training on how to increase your metabolism, along with coffee and of course, good company. If you are feeling stuck and frustrated with your weight loss, join Sarah as she teaches you with her proven step-by-step system how to finally shed the excess weight, increase metabolism and stop the yo-yo dieting once and for all.
For more information and to register, click here.