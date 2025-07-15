Stamp Prices Rise to 78 Cents as New USPS Rates Take Effect

New postal rates have officially taken effect as of July 13, bringing a 5-cent increase to the cost of mailing a First-Class Mail Forever stamp — now 78 cents, up from 73 cents. The changes are part of broader adjustments by the U.S. Postal Service, which recently filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) outlining an average 7.4% hike across mailing services.

Under the new rates, metered one-ounce letters now cost 74 cents, domestic postcards have jumped from 56 to 61 cents, and international postcards and one-ounce letters rose from $1.65 to $1.70. The price for each additional ounce on single-piece letters increased by a penny, from 28 cents to 29 cents.

Not all changes are increases. In a notable shift, postal insurance rates were reduced by 12%, offering customers some relief when mailing valuable items. Meanwhile, USPS continues to adjust Special Services products and is navigating potential changes to Marketing Mail and Package Services, pending PRC review.

These adjustments are part of the Postal Service’s ongoing effort to achieve financial stability under its “Delivering for America” 10-year plan, aimed at maintaining reliable, nationwide service while modernizing its operations. Despite the increases, USPS leaders emphasize that U.S. postage rates remain among the lowest globally.

