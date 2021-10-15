El Toro Bar & Grill held its ribbon cutting for its new location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 1006 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

El Toro Mexican Bar and Grill Restaurant in Murfreesboro, TN has been one of Tennessee’s hot spots for Mexican cuisine and drinks. Located along high traffic areas in the city of Murfreesboro. The restaurant fashions the look and feel of a cozy dining experience. Mexican heritage with paintings, artifacts.

El Toro Bar & Grill

1006 Memorial Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

PHONE: 615-809-2600

YELP