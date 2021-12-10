Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 2108 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Cajun Steamer offers a traditional taste of Cajun food with a fun friendly atmosphere. The sum of all these details make you feel like you’re in New Orleans. The combination of bold flavors, sauce and spices create a unique Cajun flavor. The flavor of our foods as well as the experience we provide is authentic.

Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill

2108 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 701-3432

Facebook