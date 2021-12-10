The City of La Vergne announces the 2021 “Light up La Vergne” Christmas Lights Contest. The City is looking for homeowners who have the spirit of Christmas to participate in the Christmas lights contest.

The Light up La Vergne contest is open to any resident in La Vergne. Applications can be submitted through December 17th. All participants should be willing to share their home address and family name. The City also hopes all participants will leave up their lights through the New Year so other residents can check out their Christmas lights.

City representatives will be driving house to house to take photos and/or videos of each home signed up to participate in the competition. If a home is not decorated at that time, the application will be voided. Participation is free.