Puckett’s 22 Helps Propel Lady Vols Past UK Into SEC Quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Junior forward Sara Puckett fired in 22 points, and senior guard/forward Tess Darby recorded her first career double-double, pacing No. 5 seed Tennessee to a 76-62 victory over No. 12 seed Kentucky in the SEC Tournament Second Round on Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Lady Vols (18-11) advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal round, where they will meet No. 4 seed Alabama (23-8) at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Puckett connected on eight of 12 shots from the field for UT, including 4-of-6 accuracy from beyond the arc to pace the Big Orange’s offensive attack. Darby tossed in 10 points, including eight in the third period when UT began to separate from UK, and finished with a career-best 10 rebounds.

Source: UT Sports