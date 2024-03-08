Belmont Softball Completes Regular Season Sweep of Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – March 7, 2024 The Belmont University Softball Program (10-6) traveled to Birmingham, Ala. Thursday for a rematch against Samford (3-17). The Bruins topped the Bulldogs improving to 2-0 against Samford this season.

What’s Bruin

Belmont recorded 10 hits and six runs.

Maya Johnson collected the win in the circle for the Bruins and improves to 5-2 this season. Johnson pitched three innings allowing only three hits, one walk and no runs. The pitcher tallied four strikeouts.

collected the win in the circle for the Bruins and improves to 5-2 this season. Johnson pitched three innings allowing only three hits, one walk and no runs. The pitcher tallied four strikeouts. Nicole Hughes led Belmont with 2 RBI, two hits, and one run.

led Belmont with 2 RBI, two hits, and one run. Emily Cockrill recorded 2 RBI, one hit, and one run.

recorded 2 RBI, one hit, and one run. Brenna Blume led the Bruins with seven putouts while Abi Ledbetter added five.

Source: Belmont

More Sports News