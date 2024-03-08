Belmont Softball Completes Regular Season Sweep of Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – March 7, 2024 The Belmont University Softball Program (10-6) traveled to Birmingham, Ala. Thursday for a rematch against Samford (3-17). The Bruins topped the Bulldogs improving to 2-0 against Samford this season.
What’s Bruin
- Belmont recorded 10 hits and six runs.
- Maya Johnson collected the win in the circle for the Bruins and improves to 5-2 this season. Johnson pitched three innings allowing only three hits, one walk and no runs. The pitcher tallied four strikeouts.
- Nicole Hughes led Belmont with 2 RBI, two hits, and one run.
- Emily Cockrill recorded 2 RBI, one hit, and one run.
- Brenna Blume led the Bruins with seven putouts while Abi Ledbetter added five.
Source: Belmont
