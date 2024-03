March 9, 2014 – Police are searching for man who is accused of robbing a Murfreesboro bank Friday.

Murfreesboro Police say the incident happened at the CB&S Bank on S. Church Street at 9:56am.

The robber allegedly entered the bank with a revolver and demanded money. He left walking.

FBI assisting with investigation.

If you have any information, call Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 with tips.

Source: Murfreesboro Police