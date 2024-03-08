I-40 Exit Ramp for Donelson Pike to Permanently Closed for Traffic Shift

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be permanently closing Exit 216C on Interstate 40 East to SR 255 North / Donelson Pike. The work is part of the ongoing project in Donelson to construct a new I-40 interchange and re-align Donelson Pike.

Beginning Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m., Exit 216C will be closed and all Donelson Pike traffic will continue onto Exit 216B (SR 255 South / Donelson Pike and the Nashville International Airport). Once the closure is in place drivers will take Exit 216B and utilize a stoplight to go north toward Donelson or south toward the airport. Note: Exit 216A will remain open.

The work to set the closure on the weekend of March 15 may cause increased congestion in the area. Multiple alternating lane closures will take place on I-40 during the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday morning while Superior Construction Company shifts the barrier wall.

A temporary detour for SR 255 North will also be necessary:

From 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, I-40 East traffic will not be able to turn left onto SR 255 North / Donelson Pike. Drivers will need to take Exit 215B for Briley Parkway North then take Elm Hill Pike or continue east and take Exit 219 for Stewarts Ferry Pike to turn around and get back on I-40 West.

The closure will open the Exit 216C area for Superior Construction crews to begin excavation and construction of ramps for the new interchange. The contractor is also working on the embankment for the new Donelson Pike alignment south of I-40 in which almost 50 feet of fill material needs to go in at the highest point.

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area. As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.