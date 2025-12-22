Procrastinator’s Craft Fair Offers Last Minute Curated Christmas Gifts

Anyone who has worked in retail during the holiday season can tell you stories of desperate shoppers – usually men — at 5:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve looking for the perfect gift for their loved one. The look of pure fear and confusion can make a sales person feel pity. Cedar Glade Brews takes pity on these troubled, last-minute shoppers at their annual Procrastinator’s Craft Fair. This is their fourth year for the successful event.

Open on December 24, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., the fine folks at Cedar Glade Brews are offering the perfect shopping experience for procrastinators in Murfreesboro, a combination of beer and handcrafted one-of-a kind gifts that look like you put a lot of thought into it.

As their Facebook page says, “Don’t buy last minute gifts in a drug store! Come here and shop our curated booths for the perfect gift!”

Vendors include Evan’s Plant Farm, Wipfli Clay Jewelry, Covered by Conner, Robert Rye Wooden Flags, WANT 4 Defense, Buttercream Pop, The Damascus Edge, Ozzy’s Face Odyssey, Pastri’d by Kajal, The Dapper Dane, and Art Wire Music. These vendors will be offering items like handmade clay jewelry, leather goods, cookies and pastries, wire jewelry, knives, and much more. There will also be live plants for those with green thumbs.

Cedar Glade Brews is located at 906 Ridgely Road in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It can be found behind Chuy’s off Broad Street. For more information visit their website or check out their Facebook page and Instagram.

