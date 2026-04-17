Jason Crutchfield Named Principal of Rockvale Elementary School

Jason Crutchfield will become the next principal of Rockvale Elementary School, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced today.

Crutchfield, one of the founding assistant principals at Rockvale High School, succeeds current Rockvale Elementary Principal Dayna Nichols, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

“Mr. Crutchfield’s enthusiasm is contagious, and I look forward to the positive impacts he will make in continuing in the strong foundation that Mrs. Nichols has laid over the past decade,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said.

“He is an active member in the Rockvale community as one of the founding assistant principals at the current Rockvale High School,” Sullivan continued. “He understands the importance of community, which is essential to lead a community-based school like Rockvale. Additionally, his experience in being at a large comprehensive high school will help in leading what is one of the largest elementary schools in the state. “

Crutchfield was raised in Rutherford County in the One Mile Lane area of Smyrna. He is a veteran educator of 18 years, and has spent most of that time in leadership positions. He was first promoted to an assistant principal position at Smyrna Middle School, after spending three years as a classroom teacher.

“Starting Rockvale High School in 2019, getting to know that community, it’s been an amazing experience,” Crutchfield said. “The cluster schools, having them all through right there, the tradition of what was out there with the old high school, now with the reestablishment of the new one — it’s just a great opportunity and it’s amazing.”

Crutchfield added: “When the opportunity opened for Rockvale Elementary, I was like, ‘This is great stuff. That’s an opportunity to continue what we’re doing and keep building in this community.’ It is a great environment to be a part of, and Ms. Nichols and her team have done an amazing job at moving that school and building a foundation and being successful, and I look forward to continuing it.”

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Crutchfield originally completed a Bachelor of Arts in Bible Studies from Lipscomb University and a post-baccalaureate program for a teaching license at Middle Tennessee State University. He earned a master of education degree from MTSU in administration and supervision, and an education specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University.

“I’d like to thank Dr. Sullivan for this opportunity,” Crutchfield said. “Vision-wise, I want to just keep building. I want to keep investing in these students, investing in the school, getting to know the school, getting to know the staff that’s there, and just keep pushing and moving that needle.”

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