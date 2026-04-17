4/17/26: Clear Skies With Highs of 84, Slight Rain Possible Earlier; Current Temp 84, Low Tonight 70

Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 84.4°F with a light wind blowing at 7.8 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.4°F while the low dipped to 56.3°F. Winds were calm, with gusts up to 7.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation was 41%, resulting in a total of 0.07 in of light rain. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to about 70.2°F with winds diminishing to 6.7 mph and only a 1% chance of precipitation. The clear skies will continue into the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions remain stable as we move into the night.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 56°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 41% chance · 0.07 in Now 84°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 6:09am Sunset 7:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 84°F 56°F Rain: slight Saturday 76°F 47°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 65°F 43°F Overcast Monday 71°F 45°F Clear sky Tuesday 76°F 50°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 52°F Overcast Thursday 81°F 56°F Mainly clear

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