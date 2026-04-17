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Home Weather 4/17/26: Clear Skies With Highs of 84, Slight Rain Possible Earlier; Current...

4/17/26: Clear Skies With Highs of 84, Slight Rain Possible Earlier; Current Temp 84, Low Tonight 70

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Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 84.4°F with a light wind blowing at 7.8 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.4°F while the low dipped to 56.3°F. Winds were calm, with gusts up to 7.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation was 41%, resulting in a total of 0.07 in of light rain. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to about 70.2°F with winds diminishing to 6.7 mph and only a 1% chance of precipitation. The clear skies will continue into the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions remain stable as we move into the night.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
56°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
41% chance · 0.07 in
Now
84°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
6:09am
Sunset
7:20pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 84°F 56°F Rain: slight
Saturday 76°F 47°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 65°F 43°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 45°F Clear sky
Tuesday 76°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 52°F Overcast
Thursday 81°F 56°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

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