MTSU’s Animation Program Ranked No. 1 in Tennessee for 3rd Consecutive Year

For the third year in a row, Middle Tennessee State University’s Animation Program has been ranked the No. 1 animation program in Tennessee by Animation Career Review, reinforcing its position as a leader in preparing the next generation of creative professionals.

Housed within the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment, the program continues to gain recognition for its blend of hands-on training, cutting-edge technology and real-world experience.

“We’re very pleased that our program and students continue to be recognized for all their hard work and dedication,” said animation program coordinator and professor Kevin McNulty. “In our field, technology is always changing, which makes teaching and learning more challenging. But we continue to focus on the creative and foundational principles of art, design, motion, and storytelling, regardless of the toolsets of today and tomorrow. I think that approach has served us and our students very well.”

MTSU’s animation degree program emphasizes both foundational and advanced skill development. Students begin working with traditional art and animation techniques in their first semester, building toward mastery of advanced digital tools, production pipelines and working with industry-standard technology.

Beyond the classroom, students gain professional experience through the college’s in-house studio, MT Imagine Animation Studio, stylized as MT IMAGINE. Operating as a client-based production environment, the studio provides animation services to both campus and external partners while offering paid, project-based internships to students and recent graduates.

The studio has also produced original content, including its first animated film, “ALL ONE,” which brought together more than 100 student and faculty participants. The project earned national recognition, including a silver Telly Award, a Best of Competition BEA Award and selection to the Nashville Film Festival in 2025.

Over the past year, MT IMAGINE has contributed to a range of high-impact projects:

• Discovery Center Children’s Museum — Development of an interactive exhibit featuring Tennessee’s native darter fish, combining animation and educational gameplay.

• “Cosmos Within” — A faculty-led animated science fiction project exploring hyper-realistic digital filmmaking through advanced technologies.

• Belmont University’s “9 to 5” musical — Creation of LED background animations as part of a collaborative production with Belmont University, integrating large-scale visual environments across institutions.

• Murfreesboro Miracle Field Virtual Reality 2.0 — Expansion of an immersive VR experience designed to enhance accessibility and community engagement.

• “LIGHT” (in development) — The studio’s second original production, bringing together multiple disciplines across the college for a collaborative storytelling experience.

The studio’s work reflects MTSU’s commitment to experiential learning, allowing students to contribute to professional-quality productions while still in school. That hands-on experience is already making a lasting impact on students.

“MT IMAGINE expanded my network and introduced me to opportunities I never expected to experience during my academic career,” said animation student Skye Baxter.

“In my first project, I animated for an external client, collaborating directly with the Ollie Otter Child Safety Foundation. In my second year, I guided a team of over 100 artists from various majors alongside three other directors, building my leadership skills. And finally, my last position allowed me to learn firsthand from industry professionals at Unreal Fest in Orlando. My experience with the studio has built up my confidence immensely, and I am so glad that I applied when I did,” Baxter said.

“I can’t stress enough how amazing MTSU’s Animation program is alongside MT IMAGINE,” added animation student Eily Jacobs.

“The professors are amazing, the hands-on assignments are great, and we have lots of opportunities to grow our skills outside the classroom, like through MTSU’s SIGGRAPH student chapter and MT IMAGINE. I had the pleasure of working with MT IMAGINE on three separate projects, all of which spanned from being a 2D animation lead to working with technical animation in a new program. It’s given me about three years of professional experience before I even graduate, something not everybody can say. I look forward to seeing the new productions MT IMAGINE creates with their animation students and see it grow,” Jacobs said.

As demand for animation and digital content continues to grow across industries from entertainment and advertising to education and health care, MTSU’s program is positioned to equip students with the versatility and experience needed to thrive, McNulty said.

For more information about MTSU’s animation program, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/program/animation-b-s/.

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