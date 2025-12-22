10 Must-Watch Prime Video Releases January 2026

Prime Video is starting 2026 with an explosive January lineup packed with highly anticipated Amazon Originals and blockbuster releases. From reality competition spectacles to gripping thrillers, here are the essential picks to kick off your new year viewing. Full January 2026 Schedule

1. Beast Games Season 2 (January 7)

MrBeast returns with an even bigger and bolder competition series pitting 100 of the planet’s strongest competitors against 100 of the world’s smartest minds. The “Strong vs. Smart” battle for a staggering $5,000,000 prize pushes the limits of human strength, intelligence, and strategy. With alliances forming and trust breaking at every turn, this record-shattering series asks what you wouldn’t do for five million dollars.

2. The Night Manager Season 2 (January 11)

Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine in this highly anticipated second season. Now living quietly as MI6 officer Alex Goodwin in London, Pine’s uneventful life shatters when a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary leads to a violent encounter with Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos. Plunged into a deadly arms plot in Colombia with businesswoman Roxana Bolaños, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation.

3. The Wrecking Crew (January 28)

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista star as estranged half-brothers forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death. Set in the streets of Hawaii and directed by Angel Manuel Soto, this action comedy follows Jonny and James as they uncover buried secrets and face a conspiracy that threatens to tear their family apart. With a supporting cast including Claes Bang and Morena Baccarin, they’re ready to wreck anything in their way.

4. Steal (January 21)

Sophie Turner leads this contemporary high-octane thriller as Zara, an ordinary office worker at the heart of the heist of the century. When violent thieves burst into pension fund investment company Lochmill Capital, Zara and her best mate Luke are forced to execute demands involving billions of pounds in ordinary people’s pensions. This tense drama explores secret agendas and competing interests in a far-reaching financial crime.

5. Fallout Season 2 (January 17)

The post-apocalyptic phenomenon returns for its second season. Based on the beloved video game franchise, this Prime Video original continues to explore the wasteland with its unique blend of dark humor, action, and compelling storytelling that made the first season a breakout hit.

6. Alien: Romulus (January 1)

This latest entry in the iconic Alien franchise arrives on Prime Video to start the new year. The film brings fresh terror to the beloved sci-fi horror series, offering intense scares and stunning visuals that honor the franchise’s legacy while forging new ground in the Alien universe.

7. Spring Fever (January 5)

This Korean rom-com drama follows Yoon Bom as she moves to the small town of Sinsu for a new beginning. Initially detached and cold, she gradually opens her heart after meeting Sun Jae-gyu. Based on a popular web novel, this charming series explores themes of personal growth, community, and unexpected love in a picturesque small-town setting.

8. Kung Fu Panda 4 (January 9)

The beloved animated franchise continues with Po’s latest adventure. Perfect for family viewing, this installment brings the humor, heart, and martial arts action that have made Kung Fu Panda a consistently entertaining series across multiple films.

9. Smurfs (January 16)

Smurfette leads the crew on a daring rescue mission to save Papa Smurf after he’s kidnapped by evil wizards. This family-friendly adventure brings the classic blue characters back to screens with colorful animation and heartwarming teamwork that appeals to both longtime fans and new generations.

10. Preparation for the Next Life (January 30)

This powerful drama follows Aishe, a Uyghur woman laboring in New York’s underground kitchens, who fatefully encounters Skinner, a troubled young American veteran. As they fall in love, Aishe faces a difficult choice between creating a better life together or pursuing independence. A thought-provoking exploration of identity, love, and self-determination.

