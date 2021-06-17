Pet Therapy Program Launches at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

An innovative pet therapy program recently launched at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford with Magnolia Grace, a sweet three-year-old poodle nicknamed Maggie.

After completing a year-long training program to prepare her for community service, Maggie was welcomed to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford at a blessing ceremony led by hospital chaplain Keith Travis. Maggie and her handler Nancy Wiggs had the opportunity to meet and bond with several patients. Nancy, a longtime Murfreesboro resident, said that Maggie’s hobbies include bird-watching, eating treats, and pestering her labrador brother.

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is excited to expand the pet therapy program in the near future.