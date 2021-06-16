Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh
About 15.7 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl were seized Wednesday after four search warrants were drafted by a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective assigned to the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Task Force in Nashville.

The search warrants were drafted after a three-month investigation into alleged heroin distributor Carlos Batey, 44, of Hendersonville. The investigation showed Batey allegedly used the four locations to store, manufacture and distribute various types of narcotics, including fentanyl.

DEA reports fentanyl is a synthetic drug 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

“One kilogram (2.2 pounds) has the potential to kill 500,000 people,” a DEA fact sheet stated. “Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.”

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said, “We will never be able to determine the number of lives saved by this large seizure of Heroin and fentanyl.”

Search warrants were served at four locations June 9 by officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, DEA, federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Metro Nashville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Service and the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force.

They seized approximately 15.7 pounds of Fentanyl, 21 kilos of Heroin, four pounds and 127 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine, seven grams of crushed blue pills, 30 grams of blue fentanyl pills and five kilo presses.

The officers seized four firearms including two 9mm handguns, a .44 caliber revolver and an Anderson AR-15 556 rifle, an undetermined amount of cash, seven vehicles and a flat- bed trailer.

Batey was charged with possession with intent to sell more than 300 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell more than 150 grams of Fentanyl, possession with intent to sell more 299 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell more than 150 grams of heroin, possession of weapon by a convicted felon. He is being held on $240,000 bond at Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing and future charges are pending.

