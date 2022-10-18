OBITUARY: Wilma Carnes Gore

On October 16, 2022, Jesus Christ took Wilma Carnes Gore by the hand, and walked her through the gates of Heaven. At the age of 76, her battle is over, her pain is gone.

She was born to Floyd and Ruth Carnes on August 15, 1946. The first of three children, she is preceded in death by her sister Brenda Carnes, and is survived by her brother LeBron Carnes.

After graduating from Red Bank High School in Chattanooga, TN, it didn’t take long for Wilma to marry the man of her dreams, David Gore. They began their lives together in sunny Florida, and after a few years, they made their family home in Smyrna, TN, where they raised their three children, Darren (Rhonda) Gore, Mark Gore (deceased), and Allison (Paul) Knox.

Wilma’s love for her family was unmatched. She adored her grandchildren Tanner (Emily) Gore, Greyson Gore, Reed Gore, Luke Bailey, and Anna Bailey. And she delighted in the laughter and lives of her two precious great-grandchildren Greer Gore and Olin Gore. One of her favorite titles was ‘Aunt Mama’ to her two dear nephews Josh (Kortney) Carnes, and Caleb (Harper) Carnes, and their sweet children.

For many wonderful decades, family and friends gathered in Wilma’s kitchen. All were welcome, and many were thought of as her family. Her generous spirit led her to serve as a member of Stones River Baptist Church in many women’s ministries and mission trips, where she welcomed even more friends into her life as extended family. She was loved by all, and we’re rejoicing in her heavenly reunion with all those who have gone before her.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Stones River Baptist Church in Smyrna, TN with Rev. W. D. Thomason, and Pastor Tony Hinton officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenhouse Ministries at www.greenhousemin.org in memory of Wilma.

