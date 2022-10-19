OBITUARY: Ernest Dean Brinkley

Ernest Dean Brinkley passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, he was 64 years old.

Ernest retired from the local roofer union after more than 40 years of service in Nashville and Murfreesboro. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Ernest was a roofer for many years.

Ernest was preceded in death by his father Johnny Brinkley, and brothers, Allen Brinkley, Grady Brinkley and Donny Brinkley.

He is survived by his mother, Beulah McCoy; wife, Elizabeth Brinkley; son, Curtis (Erica) Brinkley; daughter, Elizabeth Ashlee Hensley; brother, Billy Gene Brinkley; and sister, Patsy Dodd and five grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be at 12:00PM on Wednesday at Jennings & Ayers with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers.

