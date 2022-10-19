Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 10

Middle Tennessee high school football week 10 is here, and as the playoff picture takes shape we have the full schedule right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Games will be played on Friday, October 21, unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. at Waverly

Harpeth at Hickman Co.

Fairview at Sycamore

Davidson

Nashville Overton at Antioch

Dickson Co. at Cane Ridge

Glencliff at Creek Wood

Mt. Juliet at Hillsboro

Lawrence Co. at Hillwood

Hunters Lane at White Co.

Stratford at Davidson Academy

Clarksville at Maplewood

Smyrna at McGavock (Thu)

Lipscomb Academy at CPA

Baylor at MBA

BGA at FRA

Brentwood Academy at Ensworth (Thu)

Dickson

Glencliff at Creek Wood

Dickson Co. at Cane Ridge

Maury

Mt. Pleasant at Spring Hill

Robertson

Stewart Co. at White House Heritage

Portland at Springfield

Ezell-Harding at Jo Byrns

Tullahoma at Greenbrier

Forrest at East Robertson (Thu)

Rutherford

Cookeville at Blackman

Collinwood at Eagleville

LaVergne at Centennial

Wayne Co. at MTCS

Liberty Creek at Oakland

Riverdale at East Nashville

Coffee Co. at Rockvale

Siegel at Lincoln Co.

Smyrna at McGavock (Thu)

Sumner

Brentwood at Beech

Lebanon at Gallatin

Rossview at Hendersonville

Portland at Springfield

Green Hill at Station Camp

Westmoreland at White House

Ravenwood at Pope John Paul

Wilson

Wilson Central at Stewarts Creek

Livingston Academy at Watertown

Mt. Juliet at Hillsboro

Lebanon at Gallatin

Green Hill at Station Camp

Franklin Grace at DCA

Williamson

Brentwood Academy at Ensworth (Thu) *

BGA at FRA

Brentwood at Beech

LaVergne at Centennial

Fairview at Sycamore

Nolensville at Franklin

Franklin Grace at DCA

Independence at Page

Ravenwood at Pope John Paul

Shelbyville at Summit