5 Halloween Events in Murfreesboro

Looking for something fun to do with a Halloween theme. Here are some parties and activities that are sure to please. Some are for kids, some for adults, and there is even trick-or-treating for dogs! With the pandemic slowing, this year there is an explosion of events and activities to celebrate the season!

Trek Murfreesboro Halloween Ride

October 21

Barfield Crescent Park

697 Veteran’s Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Event Information

Time: 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join Trek Murfreesboro for a fun and casual no-drop ride. Afterward, indulge in a few tricks AND treats at their Halloween party. Helmets are required, and lights will come in candy – oops… they mean handy. Have a howling good time!

Third Annual Maskara Night: Masquerade Ball for a Cause

October 22

The View at Fountains

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 4D

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 442-6370

https://www.facebook.com/CannonsburghVillage

Time: 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $58 to $98

This fundraising event will benefit the philanthropic efforts of Helping Hands Worldwide. Their mission is to help people around the world especially the deprived and the needy giving special focus on providing nutritional programs for both children and adults, disaster relief operations, health care, educational support, geriatric programs, special programs, infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and micro business in the community.

With a special live performance by Marcelito Pomoy, a fourth-place winner of “America’s Got Talent”, and the winner of “Pilipina’s Got Talent”, there will also be food and beverages, a silent auction, contests and dance music from a DJ.

Halloween Bash at Cedar Glade Brews

October 28

906 Ridgley Road

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 900-3707

https://www.cedargladebrews.com/

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Spooky things happen in the Cedar Glade at night!

Cedar Glade Brews will have some killer entertainment — stories, art, music — from Bill Seber and friends. Also on hand will be great beer and delicious barbecue. AND they will have the first ever CGB Costume Contest! The owners love a good time, so those who enter need to make sure their costumes are awesome! Everyone in costume will get a couple of dollar-off coupons and an entry into the contest for a big ole fat gift card!

Halloween Cookie Decorating Class

October 28

Brass Horn Coffee Roasters

410 West Lytle Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 624-7060

https://www.brasshorncoffee.com/

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $76

Learn the basics of decorating sugar cookies at Brass Horn. You will practice basic piping and flooding techniques and will go home with five beautifully decorated cookies, as well as a personalized name tag cookie, refreshments to enjoy while you work, goody bag, and royal icing and sugar cookie recipes. Registration is not complete until class is paid for in full. Make reservations here.

Tennessee Halloween SMOdown

October 2

Panther Creek Brewery

714 West Mainstreet

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 203-5089

https://www.panthercreekbrews.com/

Time: 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $20

Join SMO, Wade B, Nitty Gritty GR, Pa Pa Fresh, West 10 and Stoney Banks at Panther Creek Brews for the Tennessee Halloween SMO*Down on Saturday October 29th. Come dressed in your best for their Halloween Costume Contest! There will be a food truck and plenty of Panther Creek Brews. Gates will open at 6:00 PM. Limited tickets available for this outdoor parking lot concert. Get yours now here.