5 Halloween Events in Murfreesboro

Looking for something fun to do with a Halloween theme. Here are some parties and activities that are sure to please. Some are for kids, some for adults, and there is even trick-or-treating for dogs! With the pandemic slowing, this year there is an explosion of events and activities to celebrate the season!
Trek Murfreesboro Halloween Ride
October 21
Barfield Crescent Park
697 Veteran’s Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Event Information
Time: 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
Join Trek Murfreesboro for a fun and casual no-drop ride. Afterward, indulge in a few tricks AND treats at their Halloween party. Helmets are required, and lights will come in candy – oops… they mean handy. Have a howling good time!
Third Annual Maskara Night: Masquerade Ball for a Cause
October 22
The View at Fountains
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 4D
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 442-6370
https://www.facebook.com/CannonsburghVillage
Time: 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Cost: $58 to $98
This fundraising event will benefit the philanthropic efforts of Helping Hands Worldwide. Their mission is to help people around the world especially the deprived and the needy giving special focus on providing nutritional programs for both children and adults, disaster relief operations, health care, educational support, geriatric programs, special programs, infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and micro business in the community.
With a special live performance by Marcelito Pomoy, a fourth-place winner of “America’s Got Talent”, and the winner of “Pilipina’s Got Talent”, there will also be food and beverages, a silent auction, contests and dance music from a DJ.
Halloween Bash at Cedar Glade Brews
October 28
906 Ridgley Road
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 900-3707
https://www.cedargladebrews.com/
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spooky things happen in the Cedar Glade at night!
Cedar Glade Brews will have some killer entertainment — stories, art, music — from Bill Seber and friends. Also on hand will be great beer and delicious barbecue. AND they will have the first ever CGB Costume Contest! The owners love a good time, so those who enter need to make sure their costumes are awesome! Everyone in costume will get a couple of dollar-off coupons and an entry into the contest for a big ole fat gift card!
Halloween Cookie Decorating Class
October 28
Brass Horn Coffee Roasters
410 West Lytle Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 624-7060
https://www.brasshorncoffee.com/
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Cost: $76
Learn the basics of decorating sugar cookies at Brass Horn. You will practice basic piping and flooding techniques and will go home with five beautifully decorated cookies, as well as a personalized name tag cookie, refreshments to enjoy while you work, goody bag, and royal icing and sugar cookie recipes. Registration is not complete until class is paid for in full. Make reservations here.
Tennessee Halloween SMOdown
October 2
Panther Creek Brewery
714 West Mainstreet
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 203-5089
https://www.panthercreekbrews.com/
Time: 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Cost: $20
Join SMO, Wade B, Nitty Gritty GR, Pa Pa Fresh, West 10 and Stoney Banks at Panther Creek Brews for the Tennessee Halloween SMO*Down on Saturday October 29th. Come dressed in your best for their Halloween Costume Contest! There will be a food truck and plenty of Panther Creek Brews. Gates will open at 6:00 PM. Limited tickets available for this outdoor parking lot concert. Get yours now here.