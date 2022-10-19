Blake Shelton to Film New Game Show in Nashville at Ole Red

A new USA Network game show called “Barmageddon” will be filmed in Nashville at Ole Red on Broadway.

The show will feature country artist Blake Shelton and Carson Daly with WWE Nikki Bella as the host.

The show is set to premiere on Monday, December 5th at 8 pm.

In a release, it stated in each episode, two celebrities play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is “Barmageddon” — even if they do not win, at least they had fun trying.

The first set of celebrities has been shared which includes a few Nashville favorites like Sheryl Crow, Elle King, Trace Adkins, Chris Young, Kane Brown, and Titans’ Mike Vrabel.

Take a look at the sneak peek video below.