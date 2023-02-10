OBITUARY: William Michael ‘Smitty’ Smith

William Michael “Smitty” Smith, age 64 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

A native of Bardstown, KY, he was the son of the late William Charles Smith and Frances Ruth Metcalf Smith.

Smitty was a US Army veteran and a pilot car owner/operator.

Smitty was also preceded in death by his wife, Diane Freeze Smith, a brother, Daniel Smith and sisters, Catherine Johnson, and Beverly Humphrey.

Smitty is survived by his daughters, Robin Lynn Avery and her husband Michael, Bridget Ann Sanborn and her husband Justin, and Sandra Pebbles Rosenbaum and her husband Alan all of Murfreesboro, TN; special nephew, Robert Smith and his wife Sherry of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Sammy Smith of Bardstown, KY, Tommy Smith of Kentucky, and James Smith of Blanchester, OH; sisters, Hazel Smith of Bardstown, KY, Anna Mary Nation of Taylorsville, KY, and Patsy Smith of Seymour, IN; and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, February 11, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday following the visitation with Bill Lee officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

