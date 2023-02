Eastbound lanes on I-24 in Nashville are closed after a spill from an overturned tractor-trailer, according to Rebekah Hammonds of TDOT.

The tractor was hauling 19K pounds of PVC pipe. Estimated clearance is 11am.

It happened at mile marker 48 near Ellington Parkway.

Traffic is now being diverted toward Rosa Parks Boulevard.

