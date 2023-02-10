OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Benson Burks

Donna Lynn Benson Burks, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Ft Hood, TX and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She worked in the restaurant business most of her life, and at Walmart for the last few years. Miss Donna never met a stranger and was loved by many.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Wardner Benson, Sr and Mary Lynn Pate Benson.

She is survived by her daughters, Misty (Greg) Short, Ivie Lee Burks; brother, Donald Wardner Benson, Jr.; grandchildren, Jacob Hunter Short and Andrew Chase Short; and many close friends.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of the memorial service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, 12, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

