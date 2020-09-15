Sara Christine Black Thomas, age 69, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Rutherford county.

Sara was preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Patterson Black. She is survived by her husband, Gene Thomas; father, Wesley Black; brother, Wayne (Teresa) Black; sisters, Judy (Roger) Patton, Cathy (Rick) Alsup and Debbie (Jim) O’haver; and brothers-in-law, John (Lexine) Thomas and Terry Thomas.

Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Windrow Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Black officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Murfreesboro, TN.