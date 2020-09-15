Melvin Kenneth Nodine, age 75, went to his eternal home in Heaven on September 11, 2020 after a brief, but fierce battle with cancer. Melvin was a member of Life Point Church in Smyrna and active volunteer in several church and community organizations. Some of those include the Boy Scouts of America and The Smyrna Food Bank.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, W. Kaye Nodine (Manis) and brother, Carl R. Nodine. He is survived by his brother, Hugh (Fay) Nodine; sister Doris (Jerry) Riggs; sons, Randell (Lisa) Manis, Scott (Jelaine) Nodine; Grandchildren, Kate (Casey) Eaves, Olivia (Michael) Johnson, and Collier Nodine; four great grandchildren, Luke and Oliver Eaves, Cole and Westin Johnson.

Melvin worked with his brother Carl for nearly 30 years in the concrete business and often said those were the best years of his working career. Melvin was also an avid gardener and shared his vegetables with many family members and neighbors. To know Melvin was to love Melvin. All that knew him have said he was a loving, kind and supportive brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Melvin was most proud of his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at LifePoint Church in Smyrna. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.