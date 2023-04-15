OBITUARY: Roselyn Esmeralda Sorto Alfaro

Roselyn Esmeralda Sorto Alfaro, age 17 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away as a result of injuries from an automobile accident.

She was born in Nashville and was a senior at Stewart’s Creek High School and would have graduated with her classmates in May.

Survivors include her parents, Juan and Celina Sorto of Smyrna; brothers, Juan Carlos Sorto, Jr. and Emmanuel Sorto; a sister, Alice Sorto; paternal grandparents, Carlos and Maria Sorto; maternal grandmother, Delmi Alfaro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation with the Sorto family will be Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5:00 until 10:00 pm and again Saturday from 11:30 am until the time of a funeral mass beginning at 1:00 pm at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery at 3:30 pm under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

